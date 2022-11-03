Looper Survey: The Absolute Funniest Character On The Office According To Fans

"The Office" has a cadre of legendary, hilarious characters. It's impossible to come away from the show without having a favorite. Whether you favor Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) over-the-top grandiosity; Dwight Schrute's (Rainn Wilson) all-business power-mongering, Pam Halpert's (Jenna Fischer) sweet-natured, artistically-driven naivety; the musings of her hopeless romantic of a husband, Jim (John Krasinski); the grumpy Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker); or chatty Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), you're bound to adore at least one of Dunder-Mifflin's most devoted employees. They blurt out iconic lines, they make their audience laugh with a simple change of expression, and they touch hearts while making them laugh with the most outrageous storylines.

But which character is the funniest? Which character makes our readers' sides ache throughout the show's nine seasons? Looper conducted a survey of 608 people around the country and asked them which "The Office" character makes them laugh the hardest.