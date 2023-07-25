The Exorcist: Believer Trailer Summons Ellen Burstyn To Fight A Devilish Battle

Universal Pictures has finally debuted the first trailer for the long-awaited "The Exorcist: Believer."

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the scariest movie of all time, chances are that horror enthusiasts will mention "The Exorcist." Released in 1973, director William Friedkin shocked the world with the supernatural film, which focused on the young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed. As a last resort, her mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism on the troubled teen. Fueled by grief, jarring visuals, and some of the most iconic music ever heard in a film, "The Exorcist" stands out as one of the most beloved horror projects of all time.

"The Exorcist" was a cultural phenomenon in the 1970s, not unlike how Barbienheimer is the must-see event of this year. Audience reactions from the film's original theatrical run (via YouTube) highlight just how anxiety-inducing "The Exorcist" was, with one filmgoer saying, "I just found it really horrible, I just had to come out. I couldn't take it anymore." The success of "The Exorcist" led to the release of several sequels, though none of them matched the financial and critical success of Friedkin's bone-chilling original. The property, which is based on William Peter Blatty's novel of the same, remained largely dormant on the big screen until now.

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have roped in "Halloween" sequel trilogy director David Gordon Green to give "The Exorcist" franchise its very own legacy sequel. Universal is set to debut "The Exorcist: Believer" later this year, which features Ellen Burstyn back as Chris MacNeil nearly 50 years later. First premiering ahead of IMAX "Oppenheimer" screenings, the studio has released the debut trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" online for all to see.