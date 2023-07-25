The Exorcist: Believer Trailer Summons Ellen Burstyn To Fight A Devilish Battle
Universal Pictures has finally debuted the first trailer for the long-awaited "The Exorcist: Believer."
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the scariest movie of all time, chances are that horror enthusiasts will mention "The Exorcist." Released in 1973, director William Friedkin shocked the world with the supernatural film, which focused on the young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed. As a last resort, her mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism on the troubled teen. Fueled by grief, jarring visuals, and some of the most iconic music ever heard in a film, "The Exorcist" stands out as one of the most beloved horror projects of all time.
"The Exorcist" was a cultural phenomenon in the 1970s, not unlike how Barbienheimer is the must-see event of this year. Audience reactions from the film's original theatrical run (via YouTube) highlight just how anxiety-inducing "The Exorcist" was, with one filmgoer saying, "I just found it really horrible, I just had to come out. I couldn't take it anymore." The success of "The Exorcist" led to the release of several sequels, though none of them matched the financial and critical success of Friedkin's bone-chilling original. The property, which is based on William Peter Blatty's novel of the same, remained largely dormant on the big screen until now.
Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have roped in "Halloween" sequel trilogy director David Gordon Green to give "The Exorcist" franchise its very own legacy sequel. Universal is set to debut "The Exorcist: Believer" later this year, which features Ellen Burstyn back as Chris MacNeil nearly 50 years later. First premiering ahead of IMAX "Oppenheimer" screenings, the studio has released the debut trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" online for all to see.
Ellen Burstyn has to deal with two possessed children this time
The first trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" kicks off by introducing Leslie Odom Jr.'s character and his daughter Angela, played by Lidya Jewett. After being dropped off at school, Angela goes to class with her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum). A typical day at school goes awry as the two go missing. Several days pass and the two kids return, their bodies filled with bruises. Something nefarious happened while Angela and Katherine were missing, as the two now share an unexplained supernatural bond. As the trailer progresses, viewers see Angela and Katherine glide into possession territory, with one scene showing Katherine screeching "The body and blood" in a packed church.
Clearly, these aren't teenage shenanigans and Odom Jr. has no choice but to seek out an exorcist to save his daughter and her friend. He eventually finds himself in the company of Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil, who was in a similar situation 50 years ago. As the trailer progresses, audiences see Burstyn trying to save the two girls and confront the demon (likely Pazazu) inside them.
It's scary stuff and should make "The Exorcist" feel comfortable that they're back in familiar territory. For director David Gordon Green, it was important for Burstyn's return to feel personal and in line with her debut appearance. "That is Chris McNeil in the wake of Georgetown 1973, and personalize it for her, personalizing it for me, and then making something that I think is profound to both of us," the director told The Wrap. "The Exorcist: Believer" is expected to be the first of three films in a sequel trilogy, making "Believer" the start of something truly new.
"The Exorcist: Believer" hits cinemas on October 13 2023.