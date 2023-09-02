Why Frank Conroy From The Equalizer 3 Looks So Familiar

Antoine Fuqua seems to like working with Denzel Washington. After their legendary team-up in "Training Day," the pair have reunited multiple times in "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Equalizer" trilogy. With Robert McCall (Washington) heading out to seek righteousness one last time against a group of criminals in a sleepy town on the Amalfi Coast, you may notice some familiar faces. One such familiar face is another actor who has worked with Fuqua before, David Denman.

Denman is an actor who has shown up in dozens of movies and TV series since he first appeared in "E.R." and "Chicago Hope" in 1997. He has played everything from a soldier to a demon and has always brought the charm unless, of course, the part doesn't call for it, in which case he is just as good. In "The Equalizer 3," you may notice another reunion on-screen as Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning come together for the first time since they starred in "Man on Fire" in 2004 when Fanning was only 10. Denman can be seen as the one pulling her strings in the newest flick of the franchise as her boss.

It is a small part without a lot of gravitas, but that is what Denman does best. He rarely has a lot of screen time, mainly sticking to supporting characters and chewing up the screen when he can. If you think you recognize him from something, there are some likely suspects. Here is why Frank Conroy from "The Equalizer 3" looks so familiar.