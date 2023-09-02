Why Frank Conroy From The Equalizer 3 Looks So Familiar
Antoine Fuqua seems to like working with Denzel Washington. After their legendary team-up in "Training Day," the pair have reunited multiple times in "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Equalizer" trilogy. With Robert McCall (Washington) heading out to seek righteousness one last time against a group of criminals in a sleepy town on the Amalfi Coast, you may notice some familiar faces. One such familiar face is another actor who has worked with Fuqua before, David Denman.
Denman is an actor who has shown up in dozens of movies and TV series since he first appeared in "E.R." and "Chicago Hope" in 1997. He has played everything from a soldier to a demon and has always brought the charm unless, of course, the part doesn't call for it, in which case he is just as good. In "The Equalizer 3," you may notice another reunion on-screen as Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning come together for the first time since they starred in "Man on Fire" in 2004 when Fanning was only 10. Denman can be seen as the one pulling her strings in the newest flick of the franchise as her boss.
It is a small part without a lot of gravitas, but that is what Denman does best. He rarely has a lot of screen time, mainly sticking to supporting characters and chewing up the screen when he can. If you think you recognize him from something, there are some likely suspects. Here is why Frank Conroy from "The Equalizer 3" looks so familiar.
He lost Pam on The Office
"The Office" is one of the most important culturally impactful shows in the last 20 years. While it introduced us to the lovable John Krasinski, who played office underachiever and prankster Jim Halpert, and was instrumental in launching Steve Carell to superstardom, it also gave us Roy, the prototype of the uninterested and effortless male partner. David Denman expertly showed just how bored he could be in a relationship with Pam (Jenna Fischer) for the first three seasons before he was written off and the door was opened for Jim and Pam.
Denman explained on The Office Ladies Podcast (as reported by Mashable) what it was like when he found out he wasn't returning for Season 4. "I'll tell you, like, when I found out. We did a table read, and right then Craig [Robinson] got the phone call, or right before, that you guys had all got picked up for two more seasons, or maybe it was three seasons. I don't know how many seasons it was at that point. But everyone was like, 'Oh, my God. Yay!'" Denman explained. "And I was sitting right next to Greg. And I turned to Greg, and I go, 'I'm not coming back, am I?' And he goes, 'No.'"
While his time as a recurring character was over after Season 3's "The Negotiation," he made single-episode cameos in Season 5, Season 7, and Season 9. He wasn't one of the more beloved characters since he kept Jim and Pam away from each other for so long, but we couldn't help but miss him once he was gone.
He reunited with John Krasinski in 13 Hours
On September 11, 2012, militants attacked an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Lybia. Against orders to stand down, six security contractors deployed to protect the compound until help arrived. "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" is a film based on a book using interviews with those who were there. David Denman plays Dave "Boon" Benton, a member of the six contractors and a former US Marine Scout Sniper. It was a completely opposite role of what fans were used to from him, and it reunited him with his "The Office" co-star, John Krasinski.
Denman wasn't playing around when he got the role, as he went to a boot camp to prepare and met some of the actual guys who were on the ground. He told Backstage in an interview, "Boot camp was imperative and not just in the sense of learning how to shoot the weapons. We could ask anything to get into the psychology of these guys. They're of a different ilk; they do stuff that I don't necessarily understand and put themselves in harm's way without batting an eye."
Even the contractors made the connection to "The Office." As Denman told Backstage, "One of these guys came up after a screening and said, 'We watched "The Office" like crazy. It got us through so much. We'd be on patrol, laughing and joking about scenes.' I sat there in awe that some guy overseas, trying to protect our interests, was using a silly comedy as a survival tool. My brain had an explosion. I was really moved by that."
He was at odds with his son in Power Rangers
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" is the kind of generational property that sticks with a particular age group for the rest of their lives. From the larger-than-life threats and the dinozords used to combat them to the high-flying martial arts the high school heroes used to overcome Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga), it became a cultural icon. 2017 saw the first big-budget film that brought together a new, reimagined team for the new generation. David Denman appears as Sam Scott, father of Jason Scott (Dacre Montgomery). The two are constantly at odds with each other, and their relationship oddly reflects the theme of the movie.
Montgomery touched on the idea of unity and coming together to overcome demons in an interview with Coup de Main Magazine, "I think it is such a great message in this film about overcoming demons or obstacles around you, and how do you do that in such a way and navigate it in such a way that it can be extremely effective for you ongoing in the long run, not just the short term." While the film is more about the team coming together and overcoming their own individual demons to work together and defeat Rita (Elizabeth Banks), it is just as much about unity in the home for the kids, as well.
The film ends with Jason saving his father in the streets of Angel Grove. In turn, Sam hangs an article about the Power Rangers on a board next to Jason's accomplishments, hinting that he knows his son is the Red Ranger.
He was father to a special kid in Brightburn
What if Superman shows up and, instead of being the wholesome hero fighting for truth and justice, he is the embodiment of terrifying evil? That is the idea of "Brightburn," a story that turns the Superman story on its head. David Denman stars alongside Elizabeth Banks as a Kansas couple who find a child in a spaceship in the woods. They raise him only to discover he isn't here for good. It is a scary prospect, and the parallels to Superman are everywhere, even with producer James Gunn penning the new "Superman" script.
Denman has always been good at the behind-the-leading star roles, and it seems it has been intentional. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about his under-the-radar lead role in "Brightburn," "I always liked being under the radar and sort of having a blue-collar acting career, which is what I envisioned and hoped for. For 20 years, I've been doing this. And luckily — knock on wood — I haven't had to do anything else."
Surprise, surprise, he landed this role due in part to his run on "The Office," where James Gunn was married to Jenna Fischer and the three would have lunch often. According to the THR article, Gunn would later have Denman audition for a role in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. He eventually sold Denman to Banks as she had final approval over who would play her on-screen husband. Sometimes, it is just about who you know, and other times, it is about nailing a role and making a name for yourself.
He appeared briefly in another historical epic
"Emancipation" follows the story of Peter (Will Smith), a slave who escapes in Louisiana only to be caught and go on the run again. He is pursued by Fassel (Ben Foster), and right before he is shot, Union soldiers save him and bring him to a camp where he joins the Union Army to help free more slaves. They take a photo of his back, brutally scarred. The photo, called "The Scourged Back," goes on to become something that galvanizes the abolitionist movement and shows people the brutal nature of slavery. David Denman appears briefly in a scene at the end of the film where Peter signs up for war.
Denman told Dailymotion about the impact of the image seen at the end of the film. "It's a powerful image. There is a reason why it is the first viral image that really showed the horrors of slavery to so many who turned their eyes the other [way] and didn't want to pay attention to it. It is incredibly powerful."
The film also served as a reunion with Will Smith and the first time he would get to work with Antoine Fuqua before landing a role in "The Equalizer 3." As Denman told Dailymotion at the UK premiere, "I was able to do it and jumped at the chance. He is an amazing director and I had the best time with Will. He is so collaborative and, honestly, it was one of my favorite scenes I've worked with."
You couldn't tell if he was a villain in The Recruit
David Denman has proven that he can do virtually anything he wants in the industry as long as a director gives him the freedom. However, aside from his comedic and dramatic chops, one of his more recent roles added another notch to his belt — the behind-the-scenes guy who may be a villain or may be a good guy.
"The Recruit" is a series on Netflix that sees CIA newbie Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) stumble onto a former asset who is blackmailing the agency with information from a leak. While his inexperience and lack of training force him to luck his way through the assignment, he eventually comes face-to-face with the President's Chief of Staff, Kevin Mills, played by David Denman. While you get the idea that he is sleazy and definitely not on the up and up, the way the season unfolds leaves that to the imagination and hopefully sets up a Season 2 storyline for the character.
Denman is the kind of actor you will see everywhere now that you know him. He is the guy you never noticed before, which, according to him, is by design. However, his talent and charm will keep him at the front of your mind every time he shows up on screen.