Equalizer 3: Antoine Fuqua Says It's Probably The Last (& It's For The Right Reason)

Contains spoilers for "The Equalizer 3"

Denzel Washington doesn't exactly pursue franchise projects. He tends to focus his efforts on dramas and action flicks that stand alone from anything else. But Washington has made a big exception for "The Equalizer" series. The same holds true for director Antoine Fuqua. He may have directed the first installment of the "Olympus Has Fallen" series but didn't do any of the sequels. The same can't be said for "The Equalizer" franchise, where he directed all three.

It's clear this particular series means something special for Fuqua and Washington, with each film sending Robert McCall on a new path toward achieving justice in an increasingly chaotic world. And even though Sony would probably love to do "The Equalizer 4," especially if the newest one does well at the box office, it seems Fuqua's done with Robert's journey.

Looper attended a Q&A hosted by Collider with Fuqua, and he spoke about how everything must come to an end, and "The Equalizer 3" feels like a good sendoff for McCall. Fuqua continued, "The first one is about finding purpose. He's trying to find a purpose, and he found it. The second one is about dealing with the past — his wife dying, Susan gets murdered, his friends betray him ... And this one's about finding a place ... Where do you go from that?" The ending of "The Equalizer 3" sees McCall dancing and smiling amidst the Italian townspeople, so it might put a damper on things to drag him out for another bloodbath.