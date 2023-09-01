Aquaman 2's Trailer Issue Blows Every DCU Movie Out Of The Water In The Worst Way

Remember "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to DC's billion-dollar movie that pitted Jason Momoa's aquatic hero against Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta? Despite the never-ending turmoil at DC and Warner Bros. delaying films into 2024, the Momoa sequel is still releasing this year. But with no trailer in sight, fans are starting to wonder what's going on with the film.

As pointed out by The Direct, Warner Bros. has actually set a new record with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but it's not a good one. As of August 31, 2023, there's still no trailer for the sequel, which means it now holds the DCEU title for the least amount of time between the release of a trailer and the movie. With its December 20 release date swiftly approaching, there are only about 112 days until "Lost Kingdom" hits theaters, setting a new precedent within WB when it comes to a lack of marketing.

When you compare its marketing to previous DC movies, the situation surrounding "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" only gets worse. The previous record holder, "The Flash," released its first trailer 124 days before the movie's premiere, and it bombed at the box office, so things aren't looking too good for the "Aquaman" sequel. Other recent DCEU installments, like "The Suicide Squad," "Black Adam," and "Blue Beetle," all had roughly 130 days between their first trailers and release, while "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" boasted 237 days. Of course, the window between the two doesn't directly correlate to a movie's success, but it's noticeable enough to raise questions regarding WB's marketing strategy.