Doctor Strange's Cut Death Scene May Rattle Marvel Fans But Cast & Crew Loved It

One of the most tragic moments of Doctor Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life was cut from the MCU and will likely never see the light of day. The scene in question depicted the death of Donna Strange, Stephen's younger sister. In the comic book issue "Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme, Vol 1 #45," a 17-year-old Donna drowns while out on a lake with the 19-year-old Stephen. The first "Doctor Strange" movie reportedly shot scenes depicting the heartbreaking events of that fateful day, but it was ultimately considered too tonally dissonant to make the final cut. The scrapped sequence isn't even available as an extra on the digital Disney+ edition.

The part of Donna Strange is played by Lulu Wilson, best known for her work in horror films like the "Becky" series. Since Wilson, who spoke to ComicBook about the role, would have been quite young when she shot the scene, it's clear that the MCU version of Donna's death would have slightly altered the source material, meeting her tragic fate as a small child rather than a teenager. "I was in fifth grade and was really, really young," Wilson said.

"Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson spoke to Collider about the scene in 2016, noting, "We shot that scene, and I loved that scene. It was a really great scene. It just didn't fit in the movie. It felt like ... it just didn't work. But the self-contained scene by itself, I thought it was great."