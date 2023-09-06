Harry Potter: Who Did David Tennant Play & Where You've Seen Him Before

In "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the fourth book and film in the franchise originally penned by Joanne Rowling, the central mystery focuses around the Triwizard Tournament — and specifically, why Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is competing. Though he's too young to enter his name into the Goblet, which chooses champions from three wizarding schools, Harry ends up named the second Hogwarts player alongside Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), stirring up controversy and putting him into terrifying and dangerous situations. Along the way, Harry finds himself seeking guidance from his Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody (Brendan Gleeson), although it turns out that it's not actually Moody at all... but Bartemius Crouch Jr. using Polyjuice Potion to infiltrate Hogwarts.

The son of a powerful Ministry official with whom he shares a name, Barty Crouch Jr. is played by David Tennant — and though he's not revealed until later in the film, Tennant makes the most of his limited time on-screen. As it turns out, Barty Crouch Jr. imprisoned and impersonated Moody throughout the year on Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) orders; as one of the Dark Lord's most loyal Death Eaters, he risked everything, as a convicted wizarding felon, to sneak into Hogwarts and bring Harry to Voldemort to help his master return to full power. So where have you seen Tennant before?