The Changeling Review: When It's Good, It's Very, Very Good, But When It's Bad, It's Horrid

For about two-thirds of its run-time — approximately five episodes — Apple TV+'s "The Changeling," based on Victor LaValle's bestselling novel of the same name, is excellent. It's romantic and taut and mysterious. It is very much the "fairy tale for grownups" that Apple bills it as. Then in its last third, it becomes something else. Particularly in its last two episodes, the series becomes esoteric; as it gets towards the end, it becomes inexplicable. Are the people behind the show hoping for a second season and therefore deliberately obscuring the plot so they have somewhere to go next? Or are they just too scared to dive fully into fantasy? It's unclear, but the effect of this sloppy storytelling is a good series going seriously off the rails. First, though, the series has a lot of story to work through.

"The Changeling" starts with a standard boy meets girl story, although, of course, every story has its little variations. In this one, Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield) meets Emma Valentine (Clark Backo) at the library in New York City. She's a librarian, and he's a bookseller. He asks her out repeatedly, and she keeps saying no, until one day, she miraculously says yes. During their date, she tells him that she's planning to move to Brazil for an unspecified amount of time. This is why she'd said no so many times before. Still, Emma and Apollo end up falling for one another, and after six months in Brazil, she comes home.

She doesn't come home alone though. She has a red string that was tied around her wrist by a witch at a lagoon. When it falls off naturally, according to the witch, three wishes she made will come true. But Apollo cuts it off when Emma returns home, telling her that, with him, all her wishes will come true. And at first, it seems like that may be the case. They marry and have a baby, Brian, whom they love very much.

Then things change. More specifically, Emma changes. She's not sleeping, and she doesn't believe their baby is their baby anymore. This leads to a series of tragic events that take Apollo and Emma from bliss to horror. Interwoven through this are tales of Apollo's mom (Adina Porter and Alexis Louder sharing a role) and dad (Jared Abrahamson), and of Emma's parents, leading to a story of depth and interest as various threads play out. It's a shame this changes in the final episodes; however, the first stretch of the series is still good enough to recommend it.