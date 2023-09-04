Marvel Zombies Are BACK - And More Unsettling Than Ever

Marvel Zombies have returned to the Marvel Comics Universe though a series of new Stormbreaker variant covers showcasing some of the most frightening undead versions of multiple heroes. From She-Hulk to Spider-Man to Black Panther, the shambling comic book variants show off the true dark potential of zombified Avengers, web-slingers, and more.

The zombified takes on Marvel characters first appeared in Mark Millar and Greg Land's "Ultimate Fantastic Four" #21 before Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips spun an origin story of the dark variants of the publisher's most prominent characters in a self-titled series in 2015. The storyline introduces a Marvel Universe overrun by a zombie virus, one where most of the greatest heroes and villains have been turned into undead nightmares, and those who haven't been turned are left fighting against them.

Marvel Zombies were also featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series "Marvel's What If...?" and will star in the animated show's appropriately titled first spinoff series, "Marvel Zombies." Now, with the popular concept making a comeback in an upcoming "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" four-issue miniseries, the publisher has turned to some of its up-and-coming artists for a variant cover series starring the decomposing heroes.