Marvel Zombies Are BACK - And More Unsettling Than Ever
Marvel Zombies have returned to the Marvel Comics Universe though a series of new Stormbreaker variant covers showcasing some of the most frightening undead versions of multiple heroes. From She-Hulk to Spider-Man to Black Panther, the shambling comic book variants show off the true dark potential of zombified Avengers, web-slingers, and more.
The zombified takes on Marvel characters first appeared in Mark Millar and Greg Land's "Ultimate Fantastic Four" #21 before Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips spun an origin story of the dark variants of the publisher's most prominent characters in a self-titled series in 2015. The storyline introduces a Marvel Universe overrun by a zombie virus, one where most of the greatest heroes and villains have been turned into undead nightmares, and those who haven't been turned are left fighting against them.
Marvel Zombies were also featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series "Marvel's What If...?" and will star in the animated show's appropriately titled first spinoff series, "Marvel Zombies." Now, with the popular concept making a comeback in an upcoming "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" four-issue miniseries, the publisher has turned to some of its up-and-coming artists for a variant cover series starring the decomposing heroes.
The zombified covers feature some of Marvel's most iconic heroes
The Stormbreaker variants featuring Marvel Zombies" images include Chris Allen's cover for "Black Panther" #5. The artwork showcases Black Panther's latest redesign with a zombified twist. The hero can be seen in a tree, ready to deal with the many undead forces surrounding him. It's also notable that this is the only cover released so far that appears to show a hero who hasn't yet been turned into a zombie. The cover art will be released on October 4, 2023.
In one of the creepiest Stormbreaker variants, artist Elena Casagrande gives us a Spider-Man screaming in agony as his zombified face reveals spiders seemingly living inside his undead body. The image captures how the zombie virus impacts some of Marvel's most beloved characters, transforming Peter Parker into a horrifying version of his usual self — in short, this is no friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The cover art will appear on "The Amazing Spider-Man" #25, which is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2023.
In C.F. Villa's Stormbreakers variant, Venom gets his own zombified look. The symbiote antihero can be seen hanging from a toppled building with his long tongue out. While the symbiote seems to be working, parts of its undead host's body can be seen underneath the black costume, showing that Eddie Brock didn't survive the zombie outbreak despite having the alien Klyntar by his side. Villa's cover will appear on "Venom" #26, which is due to hit comic book shops on October 11, 2023.
Who else is getting a zombie Stormbreakers cover?
One of the creepiest "Marvel Zombies" Stormbreakers variants comes from the mind of artist Federico Valentini. In the image, Daredevil can be seen in a brutal storm with chunks missing from the Man Without Fear's body, including much of his right side, which appears to have been chewed off. The variant cover will appear on "Daredevil" #2 and be released on October 18, 2023.
Nic Klein brings his signature style to Moon Knight's Marvel Zombies Stormbreakers variant cover. The image features a zombie version of the hero diving from a rooftop with his arms extended and his rotting, unmasked face fully visible. The artwork highlights the missing pieces from Moon Knight's body, his cape also tattered as a result of his zombification. The cover art will appear on "Moon Knight" #28, which comes out on October 18, 2023.
She-Hulk's zombie transformation might be the scariest image from the new Stormbreakers series. In a variant from Lucas Werneck, She-Hulk can be seen wearing her classic costume but with pieces missing from her body. She-Hulk's jaw has been ripped from the rest of her skull, leaving her mouth hanging open as she looks for her next meal. The variant cover art, which doubles as an homage to Adi Granov's 2004 "She-Hulk" #1 cover, will appear on October 18's "Sensational She-Hulk" #1.
The Marvel Zombies Stormbreakers cover series will also feature two more variants coming out late in October. Jan Bazaldua will draw an undead version of Captain Marvel for "Captain Marvel" #1, while "X-Men" #27's variant from Martin Coccolo shows off a terrifying zombified Wolverine standing with his claws unsheathed. Readers can learn more details about the upcoming Marvel Zombies covers on Marvel.com.