Black Panther Debuts A Stunning New Costume Redesign

Black Panther's new era at Marvel Comics is about to begin, and with it, the hero is getting a sharp costume redesign that updates his most iconic look.

Black Panther's costume is easily one of the most recognizable in comics, but this Avenger's look is undergoing a major shift. In this newest run, Black Panther finds himself with a different costume as he takes on a new, unwanted role in the Marvel Universe, since he's not welcomed as he once was in Wakanda.

As revealed by Marvel, T'Challa's new costume will premiere in the upcoming arc of "Black Panther," which will send the fan-favorite character in an all-new direction. This new storyline will be spearheaded by writer Eve L. Ewing ("Ironheart") and Chris Allen ("Stormbreaker"), and it will focus on one of the most challenging times in the former king of Wakanda's life, as he adapts to being banished from his homeland and tries to find a new purpose while keeping Wakanda safe — from a distance.