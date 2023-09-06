Chris Hemsworth Hammers Home A Major Marvel Flaw (And Nails How To Fix It)
The actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be biting the mighty hand that feeds him when it comes to his opinion of the scale of the movies that made him a star.
In a June 2023 interview with UK version of GQ, Chris Hemsworth had a pointed reply to the publication's question of why the MCU chapter "Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania" — released in February 2023 — had to be "so big."
Answering the query, Hemsworth — who hadn't seen the third "Ant-Man" film at that point — took a shot at the MCU's penchant for telling stories where he thinks the stakes are always so high. "That's the trick: you have to separate all those stories," Hemsworth told GQ. "The moment it's like (as he mimics a trailer narrator voiceover), 'Your world is in danger, the entire universe!' It's like, 'Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.' It has to become a bit more personal and grounded."
Hemsworth will play Thor as long as fans want him to
Chris Hemsworth's first turn as Thor came in 2011 in the film of the same name. The Australia native has since appeared as the character in eight more MCU films, including three additional solo chapters. Hemsworth's last appearance as the God of Thunder came in "Thor: Love and Thunder" in 2022.
Before appearing in the latest "Thor" film, Hemsworth opened up about his future in the MCU in December 2021, telling "The Today Show" in Australia about his concerns of overstaying his welcome with fans. "As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," Hemsworth said.
Hemsworth's heart is definitely with the character, and he doesn't respond too well to criticism of superhero movies. Not surprisingly, Hemsworth thinks Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's Marvel backlash is "super depressing."
"There goes two of my heroes I won't work with," Hemsworth told GQ. "I guess they're not a fan of me."
Hemsworth would like to see 'something new' with Thor
While Chris Hemsworth reiterated that he's up for more "Thor," he appears to be wanting some change for the character. As such, the actor told GQ that he wants to see "what they have to offer creatively, if there is something new. But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while."
Hemsworth has certainly been doing other stuff in between his MCU gigs as Thor. The actor has appeared in various action films including "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "The Huntsman: Winter's War," as well as "Extraction" and its new sequel "Extraction 2."
The action star also discussed with GQ his role as the biker warlord named Dementus in the upcoming "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel "Furiosa," which is written and directed by Hemsworth's fellow Aussie George Miller.
"Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy," Hemsworth told GQ. Recalling his time filming "Furiosa"— which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger version of Charlize Theron's "Mad Max: Fury Road" character — Hemsworth told the publication that it was "by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of."