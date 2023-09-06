Chris Hemsworth Hammers Home A Major Marvel Flaw (And Nails How To Fix It)

The actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be biting the mighty hand that feeds him when it comes to his opinion of the scale of the movies that made him a star.

In a June 2023 interview with UK version of GQ, Chris Hemsworth had a pointed reply to the publication's question of why the MCU chapter "Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania" — released in February 2023 — had to be "so big."

Answering the query, Hemsworth — who hadn't seen the third "Ant-Man" film at that point — took a shot at the MCU's penchant for telling stories where he thinks the stakes are always so high. "That's the trick: you have to separate all those stories," Hemsworth told GQ. "The moment it's like (as he mimics a trailer narrator voiceover), 'Your world is in danger, the entire universe!' It's like, 'Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.' It has to become a bit more personal and grounded."