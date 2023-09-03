The Witcher: Why The Lack Of Worldbuilding Reminds Fans Of The Game

Despite the loss of star Henry Cavill, "The Witcher" continues to be the jewel of Netflix's fantasy programming slate. If everything pans out after Liam Hemsworth assumes the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 4, Netflix will likely look to keep the magic going for the foreseeable future. And if that is the case, series creatives might want to adjust the way they go about building the world of the Continent, because some fans of the series feel "The Witcher" is seriously lacking in that arena.

Those dissenters have gotten quite vocal about their issues with the series' perceived worldbuilding issues. Indeed, Redditor u/TreMorNZ opened a recent thread by taking the show to task for that very issue, claiming "The Witcher" suffers many of the same shortcomings as the video game that helped inspire it. "It's exactly the same as relying on the fast travel in the 'Witcher' games, allowing me to jump from one quest to another across the map, mixing up multiple clashing storylines ..." they stated. "We need the in between moments to build a cohesive world, and feel like the characters are actually alive."

They were far from the only one boasting that opinion, with u/springpojke dropping in to comment, "It's called world building and it hasn't been the show's strongest suit unfortunately." Said user went on to admit the show's video gamey worldbuilding makes it hard to remain invested in the various narratives.