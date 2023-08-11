Star Trek: Why Timothy Olyphant Believes J.J. Abrams Didn't Cast Him As Captain Kirk

In 2009, director J.J. Abrams made the bold choice of rebooting — in a manner of speaking — the "Star Trek" franchise. Naturally, in doing so, he brought in a host of new actors to portray the most iconic characters. Chris Pine stands at the forefront of this revamped series as Captain James T. Kirk, taking over for William Shatner as the iconic Starfleet leader. The role could've gone to "Justified" and "The Mandalorian" regular Timothy Olyphant, but it ultimately didn't, and he has a theory as to why Abrams passed on him.

"I believe it was one of those things where it's like they might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger," Olyphant said during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. He added that shortly after his audition, Abrams called him and shared that he'd found someone younger who he felt fit the Kirk role better. With that, the part went to Pine and he led the new "Star Trek" trilogy. If it gets off the ground after all these years, it stands to reason he'll lead "Star Trek 4" as well.

Though it may sound like Olyphant feels slighted over the loss of his potential spot in the "Star Trek" franchise due to his age, he actually doesn't have anything against Abrams or Pine.