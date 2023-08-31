Ahsoka Episode 3 Might Tease Where Leia Is

Anytime Disney+ drops a new "Star Wars" series, it becomes almost impossible not to start adding up the years and thinking about who's where and wondering if they're going to pop up. With "Ahsoka" taking place c. 9 ABY, there are tons of established characters we can hope to see. But Episode 3 has one scene that has us asking, where is Princess Leia Organa?

Near the beginning of the episode, General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) explains to five members of the New Republic Senate that she believes that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is alive and that his allies are attempting to locate him. Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) reacts by accusing the general of using the threat as an excuse to acquire more resources to further her search for her old friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and ultimately, her request to send a task force to the Denab system is denied.

It's a simple scene that sets up a probable reckoning so that she can have that "I told you so" moment with the senators when Thrawn indeed appears. However, it also begs the question, where is Leia, and would she have believed her? Her absence actually gives us a bit of a clue.