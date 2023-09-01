Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Is Baffled By Her Internet Nickname: 'I'm Not That Old!'

For her part, Olsen isn't totally sure if she'll play Wanda again... but if she doesn't end up playing in Kevin Feige's MCU sandbox again, she's actually fine with that. During a chat with "The White Lotus" breakout Meghann Fahy for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Fahy asked if Olsen missed playing Wanda.

"No, I don't," Olsen told Fahy. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity."

In the end, Olsen said she's happy with her work thus far: If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Olsen has been relatively open about turning down other opportunities during her time as Wanda, so this checks out — and fans of Wanda will always be able to revisit her turns in everything from "WandaVision" to "Avengers: Infinity War." Besides that, despite her misgivings, she'll always be mother.