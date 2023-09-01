Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Is Baffled By Her Internet Nickname: 'I'm Not That Old!'
Elizabeth Olsen has heard about her nickname, and she's... a little confused.
With so many people referring to the "WandaVision" star as "mother," Olsen, who is 34 and has no children as of this writing, ended up having to address the whole thing. During a video from the premiere of her Max show "Love & Death" back in May of 2023, Olsen said, "I'm conflicted. I've heard that it's a term of endearment. It makes me feel like the internet is filled with 12-year-olds. I'm not trying to offend people, but I don't get it. And I'm not that old!"
Even before that, Olsen was a little baffled, as she answered questions about being the "internet's mother" in April of 2023. "I really don't get it," Olsen said to Entertainment Tonight, noting that she doesn't use social media. "My friends have tried to explain to me that it's, like, a good thing? I don't know. Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old," she said, laughing. "Because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I'm not sure how I feel about it."
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision, Wanda is mothering - literally
To be absolutely fair, in her two biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as Wanda Maximoff (or the Scarlet Witch), mother is mothering. In "WandaVision," Wanda and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) end up having twin boys, but when Wanda realizes that the sleepy New Jersey hamlet she and her family inhabits is nothing more than a grief-induced fantasy where she's holding a ton of real people hostage, she has to let go. Vision and her boys vanish into the multiverse, and by the time Wanda appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she seems to have found a (slightly demented) solution.
Essentially, Wanda wants to manipulate the multiverse as well as space and time to track down her twins and be reunited with them, and she'll stop at nothing in this mission. Ultimately, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) have to team up to stop her, and it definitely seems as if Wanda dies at the movie's close... or at least, one version of her in one multiverse does. So will Mother Olsen come back to the MCU?
Elizabeth Olsen may or may not return to the MCU as Wanda
For her part, Olsen isn't totally sure if she'll play Wanda again... but if she doesn't end up playing in Kevin Feige's MCU sandbox again, she's actually fine with that. During a chat with "The White Lotus" breakout Meghann Fahy for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Fahy asked if Olsen missed playing Wanda.
"No, I don't," Olsen told Fahy. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity."
In the end, Olsen said she's happy with her work thus far: If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."
Olsen has been relatively open about turning down other opportunities during her time as Wanda, so this checks out — and fans of Wanda will always be able to revisit her turns in everything from "WandaVision" to "Avengers: Infinity War." Besides that, despite her misgivings, she'll always be mother.