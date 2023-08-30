Whose Lightsabers Are On Ahsoka's Ship In Episode 3?

While watching Episode 3 of "Ahsoka," a few eagle-eyed "Star Wars" fans may have spotted a lightsaber collection that would put General Grievous (Matthew Wood) to shame. The episode opens in the training room on Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) starship, where she and Padawan Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) enjoy a brief sparring match.

In the background is an armory packed with a wide assortment of lightsabers, though oddly, neither Ahsoka nor Sabine ever mentions this collection. Plenty of fans online are no doubt wondering who these weapons belonged to before they wound up on Ahsoka's ship. Presumably, a few of them (or possibly all of them) were constructed by the Huyang (David Tennant) since the ancient droid aided several generations of Padawans in lightsaber construction at the Jedi Temple.

We know the lightsabers at the top of the collection are Huyang's work since he carries four identical sabers during his training session with Sabine — each sporting a distinctive circle crossguard and emitting an abnormally thick blade for practice. While these lightsabers are clearly for training only, it's worth noting they all bear a striking resemblance to the lightsaber of "Star Wars Rebels" staple Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), which also featured a unique circle crossguard but emitted a blue beam instead.