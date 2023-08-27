Whatever Happened To The Woobles After Shark Tank?

Hobbies are a great way to get away from the mundanity of day-to-day life, and there are few as relaxing as crocheting. North Carolina-based couple Justine Tiu and Adrian Zhang are on a mission to provide a gateway to this world through their brand, The Woobles. The company offers an easy way for people from all walks of life to learn how to crochet through their kits and other supplementary material that allows users to craft a wide array of cute and cuddly animals through a crocheting style known as amigurumi.

The pair both started their careers in corporate America. Tiu worked for Google Classroom as a UX designer for some time and was eventually promoted to a managerial position. It proved to be a difficult transition, so to escape the stresses of work, she got into crocheting as a hobby. Doing so gave Tiu the boost of confidence she was looking for, and she aimed to spread that positivity through Woobles. Zhang had a successful career as a Wall Street director but similarly fell out of interest over the years. Like Tiu, he enjoyed the concept of gaining confidence through a newfound skill and hopped on the Wooble train.

It didn't take long for the business to catch on after its launch in 2020, growing a substantial social media following and plenty of sales. However, the duo knew they'd need a hand as demand increased, which would eventually bring them to "Shark Tank."