Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Pillages Hearts & Booty On The High Seas

The Season 2 trailer for "Our Flag Means Death" has finally arrived, and fans can get ready for more of Stede Bonnet's bumbling attempts at pirating.

Season 1 of the Max original brought Rhys Darby ("Flight of the Conchords") back to the small screen as Stede, a veritable dandy who decides he wants to become a fearsome pirate. This goes exactly about as well as you might expect. Things turn around, though, when his ship is overtaken by Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and then they really turn around once again when Stede and Blackbeard strike up a fully unexpected romance.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for this story to continue since Season 1 concluded in March of 2022, and now, they'll finally get to revisit the characters they love. Plus, there's some new faces in the cast this time around; Minnie Driver will play the real-life pirate Anne Bonny, and Ruibo Qian joins in on the fun too as a new, mysterious merchant named... Susan. So what surprises does the Season 2 trailer hold? Well, it looks like things between Ed and Stede are definitely on the rocks... which is going to be a total delight to watch once the season premieres on October 5, 2023.