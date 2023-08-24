Our Flag Means Death: The Wild Real-Life Inspiration For Minnie Driver's Irish Pirate

As mentioned prior, the real-life Anne Bonny lived quite the eventful life. She was born in Ireland somewhere around the turn of the 18th century, and, as a young woman, married a man named John Bonny. Soon after, however, she sparked an illicit romance with the notorious pirate John "Calico Jack" Rackham (portrayed by Will Arnett in "Our Flag Means Death"), and joined his crew in order to sail the open seas.

Suffice to say, female pirates were quite a rarity at the time of Bonny's adventures. Nonetheless, she demonstrated her capability to her male colleagues on various occasions, most notably during one particular incident from late 1720 in which Calico Jack's vessel faced a surprise attack from a ship sent by the governor of the Bahamas. While Calico Jack and most of his crew hid below deck, Bonny and her fellow female pirate Mary Read attempted to fight and stave off the invaders.

Though the pirates were ultimately captured and sentenced to hanging for their crimes, Bonny acquired a stay of execution due to being pregnant at the time of her imprisonment. She survived the ordeal and went on to lead a full life beyond her years as a pirate.

All in all, Anne Bonny's story is one of empowerment, adventure, romance, bravery, and unexpected twists — the quintessential pirate's tale. It remains to be seen just how much "Our Flag Means Death" Season 2 will reflect her real-life history, but it's safe to say she'll fit right in with the show's irreverent tone.