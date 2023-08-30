Ahsoka's Mystery Inquisitor Finally [SPOILER] - But Did We Learn Anything?

Leading up to the premiere of "Ahsoka," the mysterious new dark Force user duo of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) garnered a lot of attention. Their Gray Jedi vibes and orange lightsabers got the internet buzzing when the first footage dropped, but they aren't the only new Force-sensitive villains on the show. Less central but even more enigmatic is Marrok, a character described in official synopses as a former Imperial inquisitor. Of course, you could have guessed that by his distinctive helmet and double-bladed lightsaber.

Marrok is mostly a background character and stunt combatant in the first few episodes of "Ahsoka." But in Episode 3, we hear him speak for the first time. He attacks Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) shortly after they arrive at Seatos, where Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is constructing a massive hyperspace ring called the Eye of Sion.

During the ensuing space battle, Marrok proves himself a worthy pilot. He also speaks for the first time. At one point, Shin gives him an order, and he responds simply, "As you wish." Later, after Ahsoka hides the ship in the forest on Seatos, Marrok says that he sees "nothing." It's just four words, spoken through a voice modulator similar to Kylo Ren's. But is there anything we can glean about Marrok's secret identity from these two brief lines?