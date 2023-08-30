Ahsoka's Mystery Inquisitor Finally [SPOILER] - But Did We Learn Anything?
Leading up to the premiere of "Ahsoka," the mysterious new dark Force user duo of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) garnered a lot of attention. Their Gray Jedi vibes and orange lightsabers got the internet buzzing when the first footage dropped, but they aren't the only new Force-sensitive villains on the show. Less central but even more enigmatic is Marrok, a character described in official synopses as a former Imperial inquisitor. Of course, you could have guessed that by his distinctive helmet and double-bladed lightsaber.
Marrok is mostly a background character and stunt combatant in the first few episodes of "Ahsoka." But in Episode 3, we hear him speak for the first time. He attacks Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) shortly after they arrive at Seatos, where Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is constructing a massive hyperspace ring called the Eye of Sion.
During the ensuing space battle, Marrok proves himself a worthy pilot. He also speaks for the first time. At one point, Shin gives him an order, and he responds simply, "As you wish." Later, after Ahsoka hides the ship in the forest on Seatos, Marrok says that he sees "nothing." It's just four words, spoken through a voice modulator similar to Kylo Ren's. But is there anything we can glean about Marrok's secret identity from these two brief lines?
What we know about Marrok so far
Four words don't really indicate anything about a character. We could talk about how "As you wish" is something Darth Vader says to Grand Moff Tarkin in the original "Star Wars," but that doesn't signify much. As an inquisitor, Marrok would have been at least partially trained by Vader. Maybe that classical Sith speech pattern just wore off on him. Some fans have also claimed that Marrok's voice sounds similar to that of Starkiller from the "Force Unleashed" video games, played by longtime Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer.
What might be more interesting here is that Marrok seems totally deferential to Shin Hati, who herself is Baylan Skoll's apprentice. That places him last in the chain of command that the three have. And of course, unlike the two of them, Marrok actually has a red lightsaber, meaning that he's bled a kyber crystal and is fully committed to the dark side — or so it seems.
Theories will surely continue to fly about who he really is. Could Marrok be a brainwashed Ezra Bridger? A new, canon version of Starkiller? Or maybe just a random inquisitor who managed to survive the fall of the Empire? His helmet and armor resemble other inquisitors, particularly the Eighth Brother from "Star Wars Rebels," who also dies in that show. However, the design is a bit more medieval, suggesting that Marrok may have made some personal modifications after the war. For now, the former inquisitor remains one of the big mysteries of "Ahsoka."