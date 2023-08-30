Ahsoka Theory: Sabine Used The Force In Episode 3 (And Not Even She Noticed)

Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Jedi training is fully underway in "Ahsoka," and although she's been accepted as the Padawan of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), it's safe to say that her training is going very poorly thus far. The problem lies in Sabine's incredibly shaky connection to the Force, with Huyang (David Tennant) bluntly telling her that she has the lowest Force sensitivity of any Padawan he's ever met.

Despite Huyang's conviction that Sabine Wren is the worst Jedi in "Star Wars" history, it's possible that we've actually seen Sabine use the Force already — specifically during her hectic dogfight near the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 3. After an ambush by Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) forces Ashoka and Sabine down into the atmosphere of Seatos, the duo find themselves smack dab in the middle of a pod of Purrgil — colossal space whales with the ability to naturally travel through hyperspace.

Not only does Sabine manage to weave her way through a maze of Purrgil tentacles, but she also manages to outmaneuver Shin Hati and lose her amid the chaos of the Purrgil swarm. The fact that Sabine is able to outmaneuver Shin is particularly impressive, given that Shin is a known Force wielder and ought to have been able to follow Sabine without breaking a sweat. Additionally, the fact that Sabine is able to out-pilot a Dark Jedi makes it possible that she tapped into the Force for this electric run through the Purrgil horde — something we've seen plenty of young Jedi do before.