Ahsoka Theory: Sabine Used The Force In Episode 3 (And Not Even She Noticed)
Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Jedi training is fully underway in "Ahsoka," and although she's been accepted as the Padawan of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), it's safe to say that her training is going very poorly thus far. The problem lies in Sabine's incredibly shaky connection to the Force, with Huyang (David Tennant) bluntly telling her that she has the lowest Force sensitivity of any Padawan he's ever met.
Despite Huyang's conviction that Sabine Wren is the worst Jedi in "Star Wars" history, it's possible that we've actually seen Sabine use the Force already — specifically during her hectic dogfight near the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 3. After an ambush by Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) forces Ashoka and Sabine down into the atmosphere of Seatos, the duo find themselves smack dab in the middle of a pod of Purrgil — colossal space whales with the ability to naturally travel through hyperspace.
Not only does Sabine manage to weave her way through a maze of Purrgil tentacles, but she also manages to outmaneuver Shin Hati and lose her amid the chaos of the Purrgil swarm. The fact that Sabine is able to outmaneuver Shin is particularly impressive, given that Shin is a known Force wielder and ought to have been able to follow Sabine without breaking a sweat. Additionally, the fact that Sabine is able to out-pilot a Dark Jedi makes it possible that she tapped into the Force for this electric run through the Purrgil horde — something we've seen plenty of young Jedi do before.
Dogfights are a common place for Force abilities to appear
If Sabine Wren did indeed tap into the Force during this dogfight, it would mirror the way that Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) discovered their connections to the Force.
Longtime "Star Wars" fans will certainly remember the Pod Racing scene in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," where an adolescent Anakin Skywalker displays inhuman reflexes and piloting ability to eventually win the race. We see Anakin's impossible skills on display again in the film's climax, as he commandeers a starfighter on Naboo and uses it to single-handedly destroy the Trade Federation control ship. As Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) notes, Anakin's flying (particularly his Pod Racing) shows that he is incredibly gifted when it comes to the Force.
We witness a similar moment of Force revelation in the ending of "Star Wars: A New Hope," as Luke Skywalker flies across the surface of the Death Star during the infamous "Trench Run" sequence. Moments before he's set to launch the torpedo that will destroy the Death Star for good, Luke decides not to use his targeting system and instead taps into the Force for his final shot — successfully landing the killing blow and winning the fight.
While Sabine Wren's escape between two Purrgil may not have been as dramatic as Luke or Anakin's Force awakening, it certainly seems like her flying skills received a noticeable bump during this fight. And it's one that might have been a result of her Force sensitivity.