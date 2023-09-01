Did Marvel Just Give Its Newest MCU Big Bad An Ultimate Iron Man Redesign?

Previous "Ultimate Invasion" issues show how The Maker successfully escaped captivity and went to Earth-6160 to try to recreate the Ultimate Universe, his previous home, which was destroyed during the events of 2015's "Secret Wars." Upon arriving on the new Earth, The Maker interfered with history in order to stop the rise of heroes and specific key historical events. From changing the Fantastic Four's rocket launch in order to prevent them from getting powers and becoming heroes to redirecting the Hulk into taking a more enlightened route in life where his anger has been rerouted into peace, The Maker has been busy as an architect creating his perfect reality.

However, after discovering the needed time travel technology to jump timelines and have more control, The Maker was injured in an attack that took a literal chunk out of his skull, temporarily damaging his intelligence and erasing parts of his memory. As a result, he has called on Howard Stark, the father of Tony, to help him build an Immortus Engine, believing Stark is the one destined to create the high-tech time machine.

However, The Maker's plans have been foiled multiple times by a group of Avengers' clones sent from the future to kill him. The attacks have led to the death of Obidiah Stane and forced the manipulated heroes and villains of the new universe to quickly try to figure out what is happening right in front of their eyes. Upon taking Howard deeper into his City of Tomorrow, the Maker shows he's captured a Doctor Doom mask-wearing variant of Reed Richards to help master time travel. But Kang's looming threat shows the villain's plan might fail.