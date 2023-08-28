Marvel's Universe Is Making A Bold Change In Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. - Exclusive Interview

Where did this idea come from, and what made Valerio Schiti the perfect artist for it?

I've had itchy back teeth to work with Valerio since we worked on "New Avengers" together. He was who I thought of whenever we were talking about doing this, and I'm so happy that he's doing it. I'm really blessed that he's the one that's drawing it because he's crushing it. He's really drawing very well, and he's putting his back into it. He's really crushing it. As far as where this came from, the original conceit was to do "Black Mirror" for the Marvel Universe, and then it's morphed and transformed into this thing. There's still a little bit of that in there, the one issue, one shot weird side adventure stuff, but it encompasses a whole lot more now.

What lessons did you learn from the "House of X" and "Powers of X" when crafting powerful team members, and the complications that can arise from working together with massive power? This seems to be on a different level.

They're very different exercises, because more X-Men is so continuity-driven, right? You are dancing with ghosts the entire time that you're doing that. There's no version of working on "X-Men" where you're not talking about it by referring to other issues of "X-Men." By far, it's Marvel's most incestuous property. The fandom is so engaged, and it's a totally different exercise than working on most other Marvel properties. This is entirely different because it's a new concept. It's nested inside of preexisting stuff because we're tying it into Marvel continuity. This is more building block, DNA stuff as opposed to, "Here's a fun new version of that thing that you've always loved, and here's why it's both nostalgic, and new, and shiny at the same time." It's a different set of muscles.



You've had some wide-ranging takes on the Marvel Universe. How does "G.O.D.S." explore a side of the Marvel Universe that people haven't seen while connecting some pretty big cosmic and magic characters?

If we did our job well, if we did it correctly, you'll have a better way into all of that really heady, cosmic stuff, which is great because one, you shouldn't have to take drugs to enjoy the books, but two, they're really amazing conceptual constructs. They should be more popular than they are, and a lot of that comes down to, do they have the utility to be used in every story? The answer to that is no, and one of the things that we're trying to do is to make it so that these guys can show up in the Marvel Universe stories, not ruin the story, and not take the reader out of the story immediately. Anyway, that's one of the conceits.

