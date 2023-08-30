Green Lantern: Why John Stewart's Story Was A Big Responsibility For Phillip Kennedy Johnson - Exclusive Interview

First of all, where does this book find John and his family?

John is in transition in his life. He's just gotten back from this big, crazy adventure that we saw in the Geoffrey Thorne run. The Green Lantern Corps, as we've seen in the pages of the Hal Jordan book, is under new management. The Guardians are gone, and now it's being run by the United Planets, and John does not believe in the new direction.

On top of that, his family's going through a tragedy — and he is needed at home, in his opinion, more than anywhere else. So he hangs it up. He's at home caring for his mom, who is his own self-professed hero. John has always said his mother's his hero, and we see why. He's trying to be with her and ease her last days. In his own mind, he's done with the Green Lantern Corps, but as we'll see, the Corps is not done with him. The universe still needs him.

Can John Stewart ever live a life of normalcy after being with the Corps for as long as he has?

He thinks so. That's what he expects, and that's what he insists upon. As an ex-military guy, he knows that when somebody falls or leaves, others step in and carry the flag forward. He knows that. He's lost plenty of comrades in his superhero life as well as during his military service, and he knows how that works, and he knows that they will carry on without him. He doesn't think he's special in that way. But he also knows that there's nobody there to pick up the slack if he fails his own mom. His mother needs him, and there's no one else.

To him, his sense of duty is now fixed on his own family, and he'll hear no alternative. But as we'll see, John is unusually gifted and has this higher calling that will never — in my opinion — leave him behind. Even his own mother tries to tell him, "You're going to waste here. I'm holding you back. You shouldn't be here. I'll be okay. Get out there and do the thing that you were born to do." He won't hear it, but that door's going to keep getting beaten down.

For those who don't know, what is his current relationship with the Green Lantern Corps?

Well, right now, he's an ex-Lantern. As we've seen in the pages of the other series, Earth has currently been quarantined. There are no Green Lanterns of Sector 2814 right now. Some of them have been reassigned elsewhere, so there are still some members of the Corps from Earth that are now out in the far regions of space. But Earth is a no-fly zone, and John is needed at home, so he's out. He's out; Hal's out. That's his status. The first issue shows his first run-in with the newly organized Green Lantern Corps of the United Planets and how that all goes down.

