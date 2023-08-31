How Old Is Baby Yoda: Grogu's Real Age Throughout Star Wars' Timeline Explained
For many, Grogu (affectionately known online as Baby Yoda) is one of the best things to come out of "Star Wars." He becomes an adopted son to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), with the two going on many adventures together throughout "The Mandalorian." The future could be very bright for the character, but to speculate where the character could go, it's essential to ask, "How old is Baby Yoda?"
In the first episode of "The Mandalorian," Din Djarin is given an assignment to bring someone who's 50 years old in for a bounty. Din and IG-88 (Taika Waititi) find the creature, who looks more like an infant than a 50-year-old. IG-88 explains that alien species all age differently, so while Grogu is 50, he's still a child developmentally. Some time has passed between seasons of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Ahsoka," so at this point, Grogu is probably in his early to mid-50s in the current timeline.
But Grogu's age also informs what events he's lived through. "The Mandalorian" begins roughly five years after the events of "Return of the Jedi" in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). If Grogu was 50 at that time, he would've been born in 41 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). He's come a long way, and with more "Star Wars" inevitably on the way, there could be big plans in store for Grogu.
How old would Baby Yoda be in the sequel trilogy?
Grogu came of age during a pivotal moment in the galaxy. Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" includes a flashback to what Grogu did during Order 66, which signaled the rise of the Empire. Canonically, Order 66 occurs in 19 BBY, which means Baby Yoda would've been roughly 22 years old when he was saved by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). Seeing how the Empire hunted any Force users immediately afterward, it's safe to say Grogu kept a low profile during the original trilogy as he came of age.
But what about the sequel trilogy? Those take place between 34 and 35 ABY, which would make Grogu about 75 years old. It's unclear how exactly his species ages, but if he's relatively an infant at 50, one would assume he'd be more in a toddler phase by 75. He may even be talking by that point, but unfortunately, fans haven't seen Baby Yoda that old yet. It remains to be seen what happens to Grogu and Din Djarin. Still, at the very least, fans can take solace that Grogu didn't go along with Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) new Jedi temple that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) would eventually destroy.
Fortunately, there's hope for Grogu in film. There are plans to make a new movie centered on Rey (Daisy Ridley), where she starts a new Jedi Order. This would likely take place even further in the timeline, where Grogu could theoretically talk and play a more prominent role. He could join Rey's new Order and lead the future of the Jedi. The only question at that point is whether Grogu would talk like Yoda.