How Old Is Baby Yoda: Grogu's Real Age Throughout Star Wars' Timeline Explained

For many, Grogu (affectionately known online as Baby Yoda) is one of the best things to come out of "Star Wars." He becomes an adopted son to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), with the two going on many adventures together throughout "The Mandalorian." The future could be very bright for the character, but to speculate where the character could go, it's essential to ask, "How old is Baby Yoda?"

In the first episode of "The Mandalorian," Din Djarin is given an assignment to bring someone who's 50 years old in for a bounty. Din and IG-88 (Taika Waititi) find the creature, who looks more like an infant than a 50-year-old. IG-88 explains that alien species all age differently, so while Grogu is 50, he's still a child developmentally. Some time has passed between seasons of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Ahsoka," so at this point, Grogu is probably in his early to mid-50s in the current timeline.

But Grogu's age also informs what events he's lived through. "The Mandalorian" begins roughly five years after the events of "Return of the Jedi" in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). If Grogu was 50 at that time, he would've been born in 41 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). He's come a long way, and with more "Star Wars" inevitably on the way, there could be big plans in store for Grogu.