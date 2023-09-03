Whatever Happened To Besomebody After Its Failed Shark Tank Appearance?

Kash Shaikh had a vision for uniting people and unlocking their potential with his app, Besomebody. Users could find people through the app with skills they want to learn and pay to learn from them. Shaikh aimed to break through the standard social media mold to become a platform for growth and community.

He came up with the seed of the idea for his startup while working for Procter & Gamble in 2009. While he had found success working in top-tier positions at companies such as Go-Pro, the entrepreneur had bigger dreams. He launched a blog using the name "Be Somebody" which began gaining traction. With that, he left his job at Go-Pro in 2012 and started his business, cashing in his 401k and leaving behind his lucrative 75% share of Go-Pro's stock in the process.

Thankfully, Shaikh didn't regret his decision. The app was skyrocketing into the public consciousness, allegedly reaching more than 10 million people prior to its "Shark Tank" appearance. The team also claimed that instructors using the app, also known as "passionaries," were making $100,000 from teaching. This pool of sudden success had Shaikh and the company looking into the future with great ambitions ahead. And a shark may just have been the key to opening those doors.