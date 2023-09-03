Bones: The Moments & Episodes Deemed Most Cringe-Worthy By Fans Of The Series

"Bones" was more than a show that ran for 12 seasons — it was a cultural powerhouse that accomplished a number of positive things. For one, the titular main character, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), presented a strong and independent female lead that inspired female Boneheads (self-proclaimed fan nickname) to pursue a career in science. It was also a primary example of a TV show that, for the first half of its run passed the Bechdel Test, a list of criteria that showcases gender bias in media. But while it thrived for over a decade as a prominent weekly whodunit, "Bones" wasn't without its missteps.

There are a handful of episodes in the series that fans can't help but cringe at how they are written, performed, and presented. u/mnlxyz posted the question on Reddit to spark a conversation with fans about which episodes didn't land with them, and there were some installments that kept popping up. While some of the show's primary themes, like how Seely Booth's (David Boreanaz) mother was presented and Angela (Michaela Conlin) treating Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) poorly, made the list, some specific episodes found ways to miss the mark, either by not aging well or not making a lot of sense.

Of course, when you broadcast a series that runs for 12 seasons and boasts a whopping 245 episodes, you're bound to experience some misses. The following five are among the handful of episodes that fans are likely to skip when doing their rewatches.