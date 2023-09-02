My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Diana Bunch Now?

When "My 600-lb Life" viewers meet Diana Bunch in Season 5, she's at the lowest point in her life. She requires the help of her best friend to bathe and describes herself as looking like Jabba the Hutt. After decades of using food to deal with all emotions, Bunch knows she needs help and, along with her niece Megan, step-nephew and great-nieces, moves to Houston, Texas to join surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's program.

By the end of the episode, Bunch goes from 601 pounds to 359 and is getting a handle on her food addiction. In Season 4, Episode 6 of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?," she receives skin removal and knee replacement surgery, and reaches a weight of 180. At this point, Dr. Now says something that's rarely heard on the show: "It's time to stop losing weight and, from here on out, you only need to maintain."

Since her update episode aired in 2018, Bunch has maintained her success. Before making her social media private, she posted a full-body selfie that shows her looking happy and healthy. The caption read, in part (via Starcasm), "With the help of Dr. Now and his team, my amazing family and friends, lots of prayer and hard work, I have been able to lose 425 pounds. When I started this journey I hoped I would lose weight and be a bit healthier — but I had no idea my life would change this dramatically."