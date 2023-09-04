Veronica Mars: Why Was Logan Echolls Killed & Was It Planned All Along?

Though Rotten Tomatoes critics generally seem to agree that the fourth season of "Veronica Mars" is a highlight of the small screen revival era, fans of the cult-hit detective drama clearly feel quite differently. Viewers have dropped a 33% fresh score on the eight-episode run, and a quick scroll through the comments section confirms Season 4's final episode was a major deal breaker for many.

That season finale, of course, ends with the killing of Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring), the longtime on-again, off-again love interest of the titular detective (Kristen Bell) — a tragic turn of events that comes mere moments after the couple ties the knot. As shocked as fans were by Logan's death, they remain equally unforgiving of "Veronica Mars" creator Rob Moore for green-lighting Dohring's exit. But as Moore told Entertainment Tonight, Logan's death was very much part of the plan heading into the revival, as he felt the show needed to evolve. "It was decided long before we even pitched the series," he told ET before adding, "The studio knew it going in, the network knew it going in and I had a conversation with Jason about it before he ever signed aboard."

Moore admits his conversation with Dohring was beyond difficult. In fact, he told ET in no uncertain terms, "That was one of the harder conversations I've had in the last few years of my life," even equating it to breaking up with a longtime lover.