The Boys: Which Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Wants To Join The Series?

Few shows are able to meld the comedic with the dramatic in the way that "The Boys" does. This should come as no surprise being that it is overseen by Eric Kripke, the writer behind "Supernatural," a show that walked the same deft line between gut-busting laughter and emotional devastation.

Meanwhile, Kripke has also expressed his admiration for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," so it bears out that his quip-heavy yet brutal world hails partly from the influence of that series as well. It makes a lot of sense, then, that a former star from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" is interested in joining the world of "The Boys."

Cordelia Chase actor Charisma Carpenter, who has previously guest-starred on "Supernatural," has expressed interest in joining Kripke's latest show as well. When a Season 4 announcement for "The Boys" was made, the actor retweeted it, saying, "Weird, I'm not mentioned at all," with the rolling on the floor laughing emoji.