The Filthy Joke That Scored Matt Damon A Part In The Deadpool Sequel

The list of Matt Damon's cameo appearances over the years is long and distinguished, from play-acting the Tom Hiddleston iteration of Loki in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" to appearing as a heightened version of himself — opposite a heightened version of Ben Affleck — in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

However, perhaps none of Damon's cameos measure up to his turn in "Deadpool 2," at least in terms of disgusting dialogue. The scene — in which Damon and Alan Tudyk appear in prosthetics as a pair of rednecks drinking beer on the tailgate of a pickup truck — mostly consists of Damon's beer-bellied character talking about the limitations of dry toilet paper. Tudyk's redneck spends most of the scene reacting in horror to what Damon's character is vividly describing about human feces and how the standard bathroom product simply doesn't do what it's supposed to.

In a featurette on the "Deadpool 2" Blu-ray release, Rhett Reese, who co-wrote the film's script with Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds, said the idea for the scene originated with a joke that he often repeats with friends. "I do this bit about the inadequacy of toilet paper to create the appropriate hygiene for a human being," Reese said in the segment. "So, I did it for Ryan at one point and we just all looked at each other and said, 'Well, this has to go into the movie somehow.'"

The writers, however, needed to resolve who was going to actually cite the dirty dialogue. And Damon seemed like the perfect candidate.