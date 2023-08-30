Jujutsu Kaisen: What Rank Is Gojo & Why Doesn't It Matter?
Even as anime grows more popular than ever, shows like "Jujutsu Kaisen" outstrip the competition. The series, which is currently airing its second season, has built up a ton of hype for its Shibuya Incident arc. This is not just because of how pivotal it is to the show's plot but also because it means the return of several central characters that didn't appear in the prequel movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," or the first arc of Season 2.
Still, even with the likes of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) and Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida/Robbie Daymond) absent from the series, the focus on fan-favorite Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) has kept fans more than invested in the flashback arc of "Jujutsu Kaisen."
The jujutsu sorcerer has earned a special grade rank in the series, but the rank itself is largely superfluous for someone as powerful as Gojo is in the world of "Jujutsu Kaisen." Born with the incredibly useful Six Eyes Skills, Gojo is widely known as the most powerful character in both the manga and the anime, a fact that helps to explain why the villainous cursed spirits want to get him out of the way so badly.
There are a few other special grade sorcerers in this world
In the world of "Jujutsu Kaisen," there are three others who also hold the rank of special grade sorcerer. Sugeru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) is Gojo's former best friend and has since gone on to become the central villain of the series. Still, having been vanquished by Satoru Gojo once before, he knows better than anyone how strong his fellow elite sorcerer is.
As demonstrated in "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," Yuta Okkatsu (Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee) also has the strength to stand against Geto, which makes his own status as a special grade sorcerer easy to understand. Finally, the quartet is rounded out by Yuki Tsukomo (Noriko Hidaka), a character who is an ally of Jujutsu High despite no longer being affiliated with the organization.
Even in this esteemed company, however, Gojo stands head and shoulders above the competition, and if anyone can put an end to cursed spirits once and for all, it's likely him. All the same, with his former friend heading up the cursed spirits, there's also no one better prepared to deal with the sorcerer and his immense power. Thus, fans will have to wait and see how the showdown between the two goes when they're finally reunited in the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc.