Jujutsu Kaisen: What Rank Is Gojo & Why Doesn't It Matter?

Even as anime grows more popular than ever, shows like "Jujutsu Kaisen" outstrip the competition. The series, which is currently airing its second season, has built up a ton of hype for its Shibuya Incident arc. This is not just because of how pivotal it is to the show's plot but also because it means the return of several central characters that didn't appear in the prequel movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," or the first arc of Season 2.

Still, even with the likes of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) and Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida/Robbie Daymond) absent from the series, the focus on fan-favorite Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) has kept fans more than invested in the flashback arc of "Jujutsu Kaisen."

The jujutsu sorcerer has earned a special grade rank in the series, but the rank itself is largely superfluous for someone as powerful as Gojo is in the world of "Jujutsu Kaisen." Born with the incredibly useful Six Eyes Skills, Gojo is widely known as the most powerful character in both the manga and the anime, a fact that helps to explain why the villainous cursed spirits want to get him out of the way so badly.