New Amsterdam: What Has Freema Agyeman Been Up To Since Leaving The Series?

Medical shows centered around unconventional leaders and geniuses are nothing new, but the David Schulner-created "New Amsterdam" stands out among recent offerings in that subgenre for the altruism and social conscience of its protagonist, Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). The new medical director at fictional public hospital New Amsterdam Medical Center, Max makes it his mission to provide quality care to the public regardless of bureaucratic and financial barriers. And, while Eggold's performance certainly made for a compelling moral and emotional center, it was in the show's very nature to generously extend its focus to the whole ensemble around him — including fan-favorite characters like Freema Agyeman's Dr. Helen Sharpe.

An oncologist and hematologist, Helen was the de-facto co-lead of "New Amsterdam," grounding Max's rebellious spirit while also helping to enable his vision by raising awareness and funds for the hospital as a prominent media figure. Agyeman was a series regular for most of "New Amsterdam," playing Helen for the first four of the series' five total seasons, before leaving at the end of Season 4 in 2022.

Fans were, of course, dismayed to see her and Helen leave New Amsterdam, even if, for Agyeman devotees, the departure came with the bittersweet knowledge that it was a necessary step to allow her to continue to do strong work in her booming TV career. If you haven't been following Agyeman but miss seeing her on TV, we have good news: She can currently be seen on another ongoing series, "Dreamland," this time back in her home country of the United Kingdom.