New Amsterdam's 5 Best Episodes According To IMDb

Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) patient-first approach and drastic decisions made the medical director a controversial figure in New Amsterdam early in his tenure, and his personal life is no less dramatic than his approach to work. The Season 1 finale, "Luna," brings unprecedented turmoil to both sides of his life in one fell swoop that has made it far and away the highest-rated "New Amsterdam" episode on IMDb.

"Luna" has everything you'd expect from a good medical drama season finale, from relationship turmoil and ethical issues to gruesome emergency situations. However, as the name implies, the backbone of the episode is the plot line that deals with the dramatic emergency C-section home birth of Max and Georgia's (Lisa O'Hare) daughter, Luna (Nora and Opal Glow). Max and Dr. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) try to save both Georgia and the baby after a damaged placenta causes life-threatening bleeding. After some serious tension, a number of twists and turns crash the main plot with a side quest involving a fugitive lawyer called Wilson Hatch (Eric Steffer Stevens) ... literally. Hatch steals an ambulance and ends up driving it into the one the Goodwins, Dr. Bloom, and Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are riding. The season ends on the crash site, with Max cradling the newborn Luna in his arms among the wreckage.

Apart from being a stellar slice of "New Amsterdam" in its own right, "Luna" sets up several important plot lines that feature heavily in the rest of the show's duration. As such, some of the show's finest moments can be traced back to this specific, dramatic episode.