Loki Rumor: Is [SPOILER?] Making His Marvel Return In Season 2?
Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for "Loki" Season 2.
The next project coming to viewers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, season two of "Loki," may have an intriguing and surprising character come back into the mix of things. Rumors have been prevalent about the return of "He Who Remains," the watcher of the sacred timeline played by Jonathan Majors.
The Kang the Conqueror variant's appearance in the season one finale of "Loki" was met with excitement and acclaim as the mysterious figure was finally revealed in the episode. Now, despite Majors being involved with a real-life court case and already having a prominent role in "Loki" season two as another variant of Kang, Victor Timely, there is speculation He Who Remains will make an unlikely comeback and be a part of the much-anticipated show starring Tom Hiddleston. However, given his fate in the season one finale, He Who Remains return seems anything but guaranteed – but it may be coming.
Is He Who Remains Returning?
He Who Remains is a variant of Nathaniel Richards from the 31st Century. Based on the comic character of the same name created by Len Wein, John Buscema, Joe Sinnott and first appearing in "Thor" #245 from Marvel Comics, he made his live-action debut in the season one finale, "For All Time. Always." He Who Remains was revealed to be the founder of the Time Variance Authority who was stationed in the Citadel at the End of Time, where he was protected by Alioth, a void entity who destroyed anyone who tried to tamper with his preservation of the Sacred Timeline.
He Who Remains had been there for thousands of years, taking refuge at the end of time and trying to keep balance in the timeline while keeping his variants from destroying it. Unfortunately, He Who Remains met his end after Sylvie killed him by stabbing him, causing widespread chaos to the realities he was seemingly trying to protect.
While "Loki" appeared to be done with He Who Remains' story, Comic Circus recently reported that Jonathan Majors will return in the role in the second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, writing, "Multiple sources have told us that Jonathan Majors will don the robes once more and return as the most 'benevolent' of the Kang variants." Now, the news hasn't been confirmed by Marvel, so take it with a grain of salt, but his return would open up the possibility for viewers to learn more about the TVA and his role as the protector of the sacred timeline. With it being fractured, it will be interesting to see whether He Who Remains, should he come back, tries to fix Sylvie's actions, or whether he's lost faith in his mission.
Could other versions of Kang show up in Loki?
While it's unclear whether He Who Will Remains will make an official comeback in "Loki" season two, viewers can expect more of Jonathan Majors playing different variants of Kang the Conqueror. One of his most notable variants, Victor Timely, was seen in the post-credit scene of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania," in a scene featuring Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius. M. Mobius, set in past.
Additionally, variants of Kang, including Rama-Tut, Centurion, and Immortus, were seen in the other post-credit scene in the same film, where the Council of Kangs was first revealed. Considering Kang's importance to the Multiverse, it seems more than just Timely will appear in "Loki" season two. But perhaps Marvel will focus each season around a different variant of Kang the Conqueror. Regardless, the variants will play an important part in the events leading up to "Avengers: Kang Dynasty."
He Who Remains ended up being an immediately fascinating addition to the MCU, who likely has many adventures that can still be told on the small screen. However, with the introduction of several returning faces and new characters in "Loki's" upcoming season, including Timley, Ke Huy Quan's Mr. Ouroboros, and Rafael Casal's Brad Wolfe, there might not be a lot of room for his return. Time will tell if the Kang variant appears in live-action again. Viewers will find out more when "Loki" season two arrives on Disney+ on October 6th, 2023.