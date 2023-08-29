The Boys: The On-Set Lube Blunder That Made Herogasm Super Hard

"The Boys," Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Garth Ennis' twisted take on superhero comics, has been known for finding new ways to make fans squirm. Even executive producer Seth Rogen, known for his blue sense of humor, says the writers still find new ways to shock him. But filming the show's over-the-top scenes can be equally uncomfortable for those working on them. One such instance led to quite a sticky situation, with a film set full of people accidentally covered in personal lubricant while trying to shoot a superhero orgy in the middle of a global pandemic.

The incident took place while filming Season 3's infamous "Herogasm" episode of "The Boys," which revolves around an enormous orgy for superheroes. Because of shooting guidelines for COVID-19, bottles of hand sanitizer had to be scattered around the set. And because the episode was set at an orgy, bottles of lube were used as part of the set design. But since both hand sanitizer and lube are clear, viscous liquids that come in somewhat nondescript bottles, it wasn't easy to keep track of which substance was in which bottle.

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, plenty of people on set mixed the two up. Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, "Dotted all over the set are these huge bottles of lube as set decoration, but also dotted around the set are huge bottles of hand sanitizer because of COVID. So literally every 10 minutes you would hear someone just yell, 'Oh, s***!' because they thought they were sanitizing their hands, but they just got a huge gooping handful of lube. So, maybe that sums up what it's like trying to shoot an orgy during COVID."