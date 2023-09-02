The Most Villainous Laughs In Cinematic History Ranked

Forget about the concept of laughter as the best medicine — for villains, a cacophonic cackle or grotesque guffaw holds the potential to do more damage than a rusty screwdriver to the head. Think of it as the equivalent to a bow and curtsy after a rip-roaring performance, as these antagonistic characters receive a moment to bask in their own nefarious glory. After all, what is the point of celebrating the small victories in quiet isolation?

In cinema, a villainous laugh serves the purpose of solidifying the character's actions as something noteworthy and/or to cement their sinister scheme to the viewer. At times, they may also be used to symbolize the hero of the story being in danger, or to create an eerie, unsettling feeling about the current situation. Whatever the intention, a hellish ha-ha hits in all the right spots for those watching in their seats, as most fans love nothing more than to imitate these scenes afterward.

Now, picking the best villainous laughs in cinema could run into the thousands — easily. However, this is about the dirty dozen. The worst of the worst. The sadists of spook. So someone better call an exorcist because these chortles, shrieks, and hoots hold the potential to be more menacing than a phishing scam to a bank account.