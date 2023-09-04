The Ugly Betty Controversy Fans Would Rather Forget

Numerous TV shows, from "Friends" to "The Simpsons," have not aged well regarding trans representation in media. Things still aren't great today, but there have been improvements, especially when considering trans portrayal in something like "Ugly Betty."

Overall, the show was fairly progressive when it came to gay representation and having a Hispanic actress in the lead role with America Ferrera. But the main "Ugly Betty" controversy these days comes down to Alexis Meade, the sister to Mode magazine Editor-in-Chief Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius). She faked her death to receive gender confirmation surgery and appeared in various capacities throughout the first three seasons. However, it's easy to see why this isn't looked back on fondly considering Alexis was played by cisgender actress Rebecca Romijn.

Romijn spoke about her time playing the character to The Independent and how she wanted to do it justice. It was a fight just to get a trans character on ABC at the time, as she stated, "There was a real boys' club running the show behind the scenes at that point. So to try and make it palatable to the boys' club... they pitched me. And I jumped at the chance." But she recognizes that she shouldn't play the character today if a revival ever happens: "I do think Alexis should be cast with a trans actress." It echoes sentiments from actors in similar situations, like Eddie Redmayne regretting his performance in "The Danish Girl." 2007 wasn't that long ago, and casting a cisgender actress for a transgender role is really only the tip of the iceberg when it came to trans portrayal at the time.