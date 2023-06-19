The Danish Girl Was A Mistake To Eddie Redmayne - 'I Wouldn't Take It On Now'

Eddie Redmayne may have been a 2016 Oscar nominee for his portrayal of Lili Elbe in "The Danish Girl," but years later, he's having regrets about taking the role. When it was announced that Redmayne, a cisgender man, would be playing a trans woman, he was met with backlash.

Critics wondered why a transgender actor wasn't cast in the leading role, which is loosely inspired by one of the first trans women in history to receive gender reassignment surgery. The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star understands the criticism. In fact, if offered the role today, he wouldn't accept it.

"No, I wouldn't take it on now," he told IndieWire in 2021. "I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake ... The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates."

Redmayne also wishes for trans actors to be able to land transgender and cisgender parts. The actor touched on this during a 2015 interview with IndieWire, highlighting how trans actor Rebecca Root plays a cisgender nurse in "The Danish Girl." Root goes on to portray another cisgender character in 2018's "The Sisters Brothers."