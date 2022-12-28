Why Richard Rourke From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

Though it's been some years since it aired, Season 3, Episode 6 ("Quid Pro Quo") of "Blue Bloods" presented a twist that audiences couldn't have expected and still leave some wondering.

The episode follows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) being asked to reopen a cold case by Nathan Anderson (Clarke Peters), whose daughter Jenny was murdered 15 years ago. While Erin and her brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) originally concluded that there was not enough evidence to build against Richard Rourke (Eric Mabius), Jenny's boyfriend at the time, they eventually dig deeper and find out that Richard's alibi is false. With a locket Jenny was wearing at the time of her murder and updated DNA testing, Danny runs it through again.

While Erin welcomes Richard's flirting and meets him at a bar, it's purely for the sake of getting his DNA, which she does so. With Erin's sample, the pair discover that it wasn't Richard's, but in fact someone he is related to. This conclusion leads them to Richard's father Preston Rourke (John Cunningham), and they discover he killed Jenny when she tried to break up a fight between the father and son.

Mabius has had quite a few roles before and after his time on "Blue Bloods". Here are some of his more impressive credits to date.