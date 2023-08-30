Keanu Reeves Suits Up As Deathstroke In Jaw-Dropping Batmanverse Design

Keanu Reeves doesn't need much to amp up his already epic reputation amongst movie fans, but being a Batman villain certainly wouldn't hurt it. One fan let their imagination run wild, conjuring up what "The Matrix" and "John Wick" star might look like as the infamous DC villain Deathstroke. To say the least, it's pretty excellent.

Instagram artist @youssef_defenshi has imagined several celebrities as DC Comics characters, from "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam as Green Arrow to "Andor" star Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman. One piece of fan art posted in late December sees Keanu Reeves as a version of Teen Titans and Batman villain Deathstroke that could fit into Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe. The piece envisions Reeves' Deathstroke as an older, grizzled version of the character with a sleek yet textured orange and grey suit. The look certainly seems like it could meld well with Matt Reeves' gritty take on Gotham City, and the concept of a more aged Deathstroke is bursting with potential.

Fans commenting on the post were largely in approval of the design. User @aaronroibeard excitedly stated, "Yo this is actually genius." Meanwhile, @haib_xub_says deemed Keanu as " ... a pretty sick Deathstroke." User @marvel_pix even compared this rendition of Deathstroke to Keanu's other action movie persona, commenting, "This would be perfect, a dialed up John Wick." With or without Keanu Reeves in the role, seeing Deathstroke in a follow-up to "The Batman" would certainly be a treat. But what chances do we have of seeing that happen?