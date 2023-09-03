My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Tracey Matthews Now?

Tracey Matthews, one of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's patients who appears on Season 5 of TLC's "My 600-lb Life," didn't have an easy life. She had abusive parents growing up, suffered a miscarriage at 23, almost died, and was cheated on by her ex-husband. This all led Matthews to turn to food for comfort. When her episode begins, she's 45 years old and 605 pounds, with much of her weight contained to the lymphedema on her legs.

After some setbacks, she weighs 388 pounds by the end of the episode and even has her first 10 pounds of lymphedema removed. She's also able to finally visit Galveston Beach with her second husband, Anthony. It's been some years since Matthews appeared on "My 600-lb Life," but she hasn't made much more progress in her wellness journey. In response to a fan who asked about the state of her legs, Matthews revealed that, as of February 2020, she hasn't had any other surgeries since the show.

"They [my legs] are smaller but I still have horrible lymphedema. I had the one mass removed that is shown in my show but that's it. I get around better so I'm grateful for that. I wish there was something someone could do about the others. I live by Cleveland Clinic main campus which is suppose to have the best Dr's in the world but they can't do anything," she wrote.