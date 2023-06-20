Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity Is Officially Introduced - Here's Everything We Know About Her

Throughout the issue, key details show Trinity's relationship with Batman and Superman and her past in the alternate DC future. When Lizzie is braggadocious before entering the cave, Damian Wayne tells Jon Kent her killer attitude is his fault. Superman objects to the notion he spoiled her, saying he was the one who had to make sure Damian wouldn't take her on dangerous missions as a child. The pair of heroes babysat Lizzie and watched her grow before their eyes. Damian isn't too impressed to be led by Trinity, but the young hero (who is at least two decades younger than Superman and Batman) doesn't let his grumpiness stand in her way.

Batman and Superman look after Trinity in a world where the original Justice League has been taken out. With their help, Lizzie reaches the end of the cave. In a nice nod to Wonder Woman's real-life inspiration, Elizabeth Marston, Lizzie reveals her full name as "Elizabeth Marston Prince." She also shares that she holds Three Lassos of Fate, including the original Lasso of Truth wielded by her mother and a black lasso whose capabilities haven't yet been shown.

Trinity, while cocky and irreverent of Superman and Batman's abilities, proves to live up to her mother's mantle. However, the story leaves more questions than answers. What's Lizzie's creation story? Who is her father? What is she capable of? Still, Trinity is uniquely positioned (not a Wonder Woman carbon copy) and fits well alongside DC's future Trinity of heroes.