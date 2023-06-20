Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity Is Officially Introduced - Here's Everything We Know About Her
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wonder Woman #800.
In DC Comics' jam-packed "Wonder Woman" #800 celebration issue, Diana Prince's daughter, Elizabeth, has been revealed with the new codename Trinity.
Throughout the decades, the comic adventures of Wonder Woman have introduced several young heroes destined to take on the Amazonian hero's mantle. Yara Flor's Wonder Girl became the Wonder Woman of the "Future State's" Justice League. Cassandra Sandsmark, who donned the Wonder Girl moniker before Flor, became the Wonder Woman in the "DCeased" universe — fighting alongside surviving heroes after the galaxy was overrun with zombies. While Flor and Sandsmark were candidates to take over as Wonder Woman in an alternate future world alongside Jon Kent's Superman and Damian Wayne's Batman 666, "Wonder Woman," #800 reveals a new prospect. In the issue, Diana's daughter Lizzie has been introduced to follow in her mother's footsteps and become the newest Wonder Woman for DC Comics in a future DC Universe.
Meet Trinity, DC's future Wonder Woman and daughter of Diana
In DC Comics' "Wonder Woman" #800's "Trinity" story by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, readers meet Trinity, who joins Damian Wayne's Batman 666 and Jon Kent's Superman in investigating a mysterious magical cave. Lizzie jokes that Superman and Batman can't do anything right, explaining she was late because she was busy fighting twelve deities. Trinity's cheeky attitude leads her to make more jokes at Damian and Jon's expense. She quips that she can dig them a hole to hide their heads in if they want to stay behind.
Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman venture into the cave. Trinity reveals that they must endure a trial of pain, skill, and honor to reach its end. Superman first places his hand on a statue and is hit with a powerful blast of energy that leaves him screaming. After opening a door, Batman begins the trial of skill, fighting a warrior who has never lost a battle. Damian takes on the challenge with a smile on his face, leading Lizzie onward. Trinity meets her mother, Diana, to accomplish a trial of honor. The original Wonder Woman tells her daughter she is a disappointment. However, Lizzie immediately recognizes it isn't her actual mom and uses her black Lasso of Truth to wrap it around the imposter's neck to defeat her. The future Wonder Woman shares with her defeated enemy that she would never disappoint her mother. Lizzie makes her way to an unnamed (and unrevealed) prisoner, where she demands to learn the story of her creation.
Her relationship with Superman and Batman
Throughout the issue, key details show Trinity's relationship with Batman and Superman and her past in the alternate DC future. When Lizzie is braggadocious before entering the cave, Damian Wayne tells Jon Kent her killer attitude is his fault. Superman objects to the notion he spoiled her, saying he was the one who had to make sure Damian wouldn't take her on dangerous missions as a child. The pair of heroes babysat Lizzie and watched her grow before their eyes. Damian isn't too impressed to be led by Trinity, but the young hero (who is at least two decades younger than Superman and Batman) doesn't let his grumpiness stand in her way.
Batman and Superman look after Trinity in a world where the original Justice League has been taken out. With their help, Lizzie reaches the end of the cave. In a nice nod to Wonder Woman's real-life inspiration, Elizabeth Marston, Lizzie reveals her full name as "Elizabeth Marston Prince." She also shares that she holds Three Lassos of Fate, including the original Lasso of Truth wielded by her mother and a black lasso whose capabilities haven't yet been shown.
Trinity, while cocky and irreverent of Superman and Batman's abilities, proves to live up to her mother's mantle. However, the story leaves more questions than answers. What's Lizzie's creation story? Who is her father? What is she capable of? Still, Trinity is uniquely positioned (not a Wonder Woman carbon copy) and fits well alongside DC's future Trinity of heroes.
How Trinity's adventures tie into the upcoming Wonder Woman ongoing series
"Wonder Woman" #800 ends with the tease that Lizzie's adventures will be continued in the upcoming relaunch of Diana Prince's ongoing series from Tom King, Daniel Sampere, and Tomeu Morey: "Wonder Woman" #1. While Trinity's role in the alternative universe and place within the present-day Wonder Woman storyline hasn't been defined, the synopsis for the issue promises rocky events ahead for Diana Prince. The new comic will see Wonder Woman becoming the enemy of the world she has fought to protect. Plus, the book may lead to Trinity's creation story, too.
After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (BATMAN, MISTER MIRACLE, SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS, ACTION COMICS) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character.
Readers can meet Trinity in "Wonder Woman" #800 by DC Comics, which is in comic book stores now. Wonder Woman's new ongoing series begins with "Wonder Woman" #1, which will arrive in comic shops and online retailers on September 19.