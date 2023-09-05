The Marvel Stars You Likely Forgot Were In Breaking Bad

Although you won't find any superheroes within the desert meth labs or drug-fueled shootouts of "Breaking Bad," the series itself contains a surprising number of stars with ties to the Marvel Universe. Most obvious among these is actor Krysten Ritter, who played Jane Margolis in "Breaking Bad," a character with a crucial role in Season 2 as the doomed girlfriend of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). From 2017-2019, Ritter portrayed the titular Marvel superhero in Netflix's "Jessica Jones," a role she reprised in "The Defenders" and one which she is rumored to be returning to in the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."

Another "Breaking Bad" star with ties to Marvel media is Tony Dalton, well known for his performance as the sociopathic cartel boss Lalo Salamanca in "Better Call Saul." Dalton appeared in the 2021 MCU series "Hawkeye," playing a wealthy swordsman named Jack Duquesne, who also happened to be the stepfather of the new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

While these two actors are certainly well known by both Marvel and "Breaking Bad" fans alike, there are actually several other Marvel stars who you may have forgotten appeared in Vince Gilligan's acclaimed crime drama.