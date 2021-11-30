The Breaking Bad Fan Theory That Places It In The MCU
What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Breaking Bad" have in common?
"Breaking Bad" and "Jessica Jones" are both excellent TV shows that tackle some dark and gritty subject matter, but they're vastly different in terms of story, ambition and scope. "Breaking Bad" chronicles the rise and fall of a middle-aged chemistry teacher who starts cooking crystal meth to make ends meet. The Netflix series "Jessica Jones," meanwhile, follows the titular Marvel superhero as she seeks vengeance against a despicable superpowered villain. Both shows are interested in concepts such as good and evil, as well as the moral grey areas that reside in between. Additionally, both series feature nuanced characters who share crossover elements in terms of personality. The most obvious connection, however, is a shared cast member in the form of Krysten Ritter.
That said, could it be that "Breaking Bad" and "Jessica Jones" are actually set in the same fictional world? That notion will be a reach for some viewers, but a compelling fan theory recently posted on Comic Book Resources (though it originates from a now-deleted Reddit post) spots a possible connection that might convince even the most ardent naysayers.
The wild Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad theory
The "Breaking Bad" and "Jessica Jones" theory posits that the Jessica Jones character is the fictional creation of Jesse Pinkman, the sympathetic drug dealer in "Breaking Bad." Krysten Ritter plays both Jessica Jones and Pinkman's former girlfriend, Jane, in "Breaking Bad." As you'll recall, Jane met tragic circumstances in the acclaimed crime drama, which may have led to the superhero connection.
According to the fan theory, Pinkman invented Jessica Jones as a way of coping with the loss of Jane. After getting out of the drug business — as seen in the events of the spin-off film "El Camino," where he settles into a new life in Alaska — he decides to honor his old girlfriend by turning her into a superhero. Both characters have a similar style and attitude, as well as issues with substance abuse, so the theory isn't entirely far-fetched (at least until you remember that "Jessica Jones" was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos in 2001, as opposed to Jesse ... but fan theories are fan theories).
Furthermore, the theory states that it's possible Pinkman named his deceased girlfriend's superhero alter ego after himself. Who says romance is dead?