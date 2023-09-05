Top Boy: Why Netflix's British Crime Drama You've Never Heard Of Deserves Your Attention

In 2002, HBO's "The Wire," one of TV's greatest dramas of all time, cracked down on crime dramas in a way that no show had done before and that so many have tried to replicate since. Contenders like "Snowfall" and "Power" have come close, but none has managed to deliver such a raw and groundbreaking depiction of criminal gang life and its fallout as David Simon's Baltimore-based opus — that is, except for one that inadvertently came at the king in 2011 and has watched the throne ever since.

"Top Boy," created by Ronan Bennett, became a show that, for British viewers, found itself wedged into the same conversation as "The Wire" for its themes and unflinching depiction of drug dealing and those consumed by it. Differing slightly in its focus, Netflix's show sticks specifically to one side of the law, inhabited by friends Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson, aka Kano), who run a drug business on the fictional housing estate of Summerhouse in the London Borough of Hackney.

Now, the show that Drake and Netflix saved after its initial cancellation is ending, taking with it a legacy that more need to be aware of. But why is "Top Boy," a show that Esquire deemed "the best show on Netflix," still under the radar? And why is tuning in before its final season the right time to visit Summerhouse before its gates close forever?