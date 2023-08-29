Ahsoka: A Suspicious Lightsaber Duel Detail May Prove A Wild Star Wars Theory True

The "Star Wars" live-action universe continues to grow as Rosario Dawson returns to bring Ahsoka Tano to life once again for her own spin-off series. While we already got a chance to meet the character in live action on "The Mandalorian," the first two episodes of "Ahsoka" introduce us to a handful of new characters, including Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and a few live-action interpretations of animated characters, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). But one character, the mysterious Marrok, has fans thinking they're anything but new, with some fans believing that it is the return of the long-lost Ezra Bridger.

In one scene, Ahsoka finds herself on a platform where she comes face-to-face with an all-black-clad villain who looks to be an old Imperial Inquisitor. During the confrontation, the two match movements and techniques with dueling lightsabers, but there are some subtle hints that Marrok is not trying that hard to dispatch Ahsoka. He seems to focus less on attacking with his double-bladed lightsaber and more on kicks and using it to block. At one point, he even destroys his most significant advantage, a droid that is fighting alongside him, evening the odds.

Of course, these are subtle observations that may be the product of fans' overthinking and desire to see the return of a beloved character. However, some clues in Ezra's character arc and ending on "Star Wars: Rebels" lend a little bit of credibility to the theory that this new nemesis is the former Jedi.