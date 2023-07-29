Oppenheimer's Practical Explosion Fizzles Against David Lynch's CGI Trinity Test

Christopher Nolan loves practical effects so much that fans thought he would blow up a nuclear weapon for "Oppenheimer." Of course, Nolan didn't go to such extreme lengths in the name of cinema and authenticity, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he found it "a little bit scary" that his fans believed he'd go so far as to blow up an atomic bomb. But this is still Nolan, a creative who tells THR that the use of computer-generated imagery is "safe."

When it came to crafting the biopic's nuclear test sequences, which centers on the Trinity Test — the first-ever detonation of a nuclear weapon, Nolan made it clear: no CGI. "This can't be safe," the director said about his film's visual effects. "It can't be comfortable to look at it. It has to have bite. It's got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure." And so, Nolan and his team pushed forward, using old-school film techniques and practical effects to film the Trinity Test sequence, which stands out as the film's showstopper. Over half the film leads up to the anxiety-inducing scene, showing just how threatening Oppenheimer's creation can be. The sequence has emerged as a fan favorite, with many calling it a major highlight that's worth the price of admission alone. "The dead silence in the theater during the trinity explosion," wrote Reddit user u/JustAShadeToTheLeft in a r/Movies thread discussing the film. "Something I'll never forget experiencing in a full theater."

Some, however, are a bit displeased by how Nolan's vendetta against CGI, led to an underwhelming sequence that doesn't show the true scale of the explosion. Some fans of David Lynch are even saying that the director did a better job showcasing the Trinity Test in "Twin Peaks: The Return."