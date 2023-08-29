Who Killed Tyrone In All American?

Like its soapy CW forebears, "All American" doesn't skimp on the drama. In the most recent season alone, we've seen engagements, pregnancies, fatal bus accidents, and a cliffhanger stabbing that left Patience's (Chelsea Tavares) fate in the balance.

Indeed, every season of "All American" is so jam-packed, with so much character growth happening so quickly (televised teens age in dog years, it seems), that it can be jarring to reflect back on the early seasons. Then, the catalyst for much of the drama was Tyrone Moore (Demetrius Shipp Jr.). A sinister gang leader in Crenshaw, Tyrone serves as the primary antagonist in Seasons 1 and 2, and is responsible for the drive-by shooting of Spencer (Daniel Ezra), as well as Preach (Kareem J. Grimes). He's an especially menacing figure for Coop (Bre-Z), who becomes increasingly enmeshed in local gang activities. She helps organize his apprehension by the police on the night of the State Championship.

Tyrone's time in jail is short-lived, and soon he's back out on the street. In Season 2, Episode 13, Tyrone is killed on his front porch by an unseen shooter. It's implied that the killer is Coop, who had previously threatened Tyrone's life. In the following episode, titled "Who Shot Ya," we learn that the perpetrator was Ruth Scott (Bernadette Speakes), the mother of Brandon (Jefferson Reid) and Shawn (Jay Reeves), who was avenging her sons' deaths.