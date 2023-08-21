Does Patience Die In All American: Season 5's Cliffhanger Explained

Even by the highly dramatic standards of a typical CW show, Season 5 was a rough go of it for the "All American" gang. First and foremost, every character was rattled in the wake of Coach Billy Baker's (Taye Diggs) explosive mid-season death. Once the shock and grief finally began to subside, Season 5 ended with a tragic cliffhanger when Patience (Chelsea Tavares) was stabbed by her stalker megafan, Miko (Courtney Bandeko).

The tragedy had been mounting towards its inevitable climax all season. Miko is first introduced in Episode 7, and her fandom increases into unhealthy obsession over the course of her six-episode arc. Miko serves as the head of Patience's online fanbase — a job she treats with excessive reverence — and later installs spyware on Patience's phone to track the rising singer's every move. In Episode 19, Miko is confronted with a restraining order, and Patience calls out Miko's inappropriate lack of boundaries over a live video, unknowingly inciting the crazed fan's ire. In the final moments of the finale, she shows up at Patience's door and plunges a knife into her stomach before running off. Patience pulls out the dagger and slides to the floor as a blood stain blooms on her shirt.

Fans will have to wait until Season 6 to see if Patience survives the attack. The gap between seasons will be even longer than usual, owing to the historic WGA strike, and "All American" isn't set to return until 2024 as part of the CW's midseason lineup. That hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about Patience's fate.